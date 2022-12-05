Country's first hydroelectric project in Himachal going down drain
By IANS | Published: December 5, 2022 02:30 PM 2022-12-05T14:30:07+5:30 2022-12-05T14:40:07+5:30
BY VISHAL GULATI Shimla, Dec 5 With the 99-year lease agreement of the country's first hydroelectric project presently ...
BY VISHAL GULATI
Shimla, Dec 5 With the 99-year lease agreement of the country's first hydroelectric project presently under the control of the Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app