Couple commits suicide, loss in business suspected

Greater Noida, Nov 10 A couple committed suicide in a society in Greater Noida West on Thursday. It is suspected that they might have taken the extreme step as they had accumulated debts of more than Rs 1 crore after suffering losses in business.

At present, the police are investigating the matter from different angles. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

According to the information received, Deepak Gupta lived with his wife Mridula Gupta and son Pushkar Gupta in the Fusion Homes Society of Greater Noida West. On Thursday morning, the police got information that a couple had committed suicide. The son was sleeping in another room when the incident took place. The police reached the spot as also a forensic team.

As per information, the couple had a factory in Greater Noida West. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the couple had incurred a debt of more than Rs 1 crore after suffering losses in business, following which they committed suicide by hanging themselves in the flat on Thursday morning.

