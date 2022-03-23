Couple jump in front of moving train in UP, end lives

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh), March 23 A couple from Shahjahanpur allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train, after their family members refused to approve their relationship.

The incident was reported from the Singra-Singri village when a man carrying out the inspection of the railway tracks found two bodies.

He immediately informed the police. The couple was identified as Pintu Kumar, 21, and Suman, 19.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the couple belonged to the same community and lived in the same locality.

Despite repeated attempts to convince his parents, Pintu's father fixed his marriage to another girl. On Monday night, the couple decided to elope and their bodies were found on Tuesday.

Station House Officer (SHO) Sehramau North, Rajendra Bahadur said, "Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide but we are investigating the case from all possible angles. The bodies have been sent for postmortem and the report will verify the reason of the death."

Since 2019, at least 27 cases of couple suicides have been reported from four districts of Bareilly division.

