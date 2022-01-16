COVID-19: Empty roads, market places in J-K's Doda due to weekend curfew

Roads in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda wore a deserted look and market places fell silent on Sunday morning with the weekend curfew clamped in the Union Territory to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The administration had ordered complete restrictions on non-essential movement during weekends and also extending the existing COVID-19 restrictions till further orders.

A shopkeeper selling vegetables said, "We were already suffering because of the previous lockdowns and now this. Doda administration's decision to allow only essential services doesn't help us either."

He also urged people to follow the COVID norms and abide by the restrictions of the curfew while also asking the administration to also look into the problems being faced by poeple due to these restrictions as they are unable to earn their livelihood.

Not a single vehicle could be spotted on the roads of Doda.

The Jammu and Kashmir administation had also said that night curfew will remain in force from 9 pm to 6 am with complete restriction on non-essential movement.

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday reported 3,251 new COVID-19 cases. Of these, 1,129 were from Jammu division and 2,122 from Kashmir division. The total number of positive cases reported so far in Jammu and Kashmir is 3,55,874. On Saturday four Covid deaths were reported two each from Jammu and Kashmir Divisions.

