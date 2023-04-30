Covid-19: India reports 5,874 new patients, recovery rate now 98.71 pc

New Delhi [India], April 30 : India recorded 5,874 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, around 1297 less than the count reported yesterday, according to a daily bulletin released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

There has been a decline in the number of positive cases of Covid-19 in the last few days.

The active cases stand at 0.11 per cent, added the official records.

Around 7,533 cases of Covid-19 were reported on Friday, whereas the country logged 7,171 cases on Saturday, according to official records.

The daily positivity rate stands at 3.31 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is at 4.25 per cent.

A total of 92.66 crore Covid-19 tests have been conducted so far, with 1,77,281 tests undertaken in the last 24 hours, as stated by the Health Ministry.

As per the Ministry, 3,167 doses of vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours while the recovery rate stands at 98.71% per cent.

"As many as 8,148 recoveries have been reported in the last 24 hours, increasing the total count to 4,43,64,841," added the reports of the Ministry.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Welfare, 220.66 crore total vaccine doses which comprise 95.21 crore Second Doses and 22.87 crore Precaution Doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

