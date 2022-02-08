COVID-19: Mizoram registers 2,239 new recoveries in past 24 hours
By ANI | Published: February 8, 2022 09:39 AM2022-02-08T09:39:50+5:302022-02-08T09:50:02+5:30
With 11,767 active COVID-19 cases reported in Mizoram, the state registered 623 deaths so far informed the state Department of Information and Public Relation on Monday.
With 11,767 active COVID-19 cases reported in Mizoram, the state registered 623 deaths so far informed the state Department of Information and Public Relation on Monday.
With the 2239 new recoveries, the state lodged a total of 1,73,495 recoveries and the recovery rate went up to 93.33 per cent.
As many as 1,85,885 total COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state.
The COVID bulletin states that out of 623 deaths, 504 (80.89 per cent) had co-morbidity.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app