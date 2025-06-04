COVID-19 Update: 7 Deaths in 24 Hours, 276 New Cases Reported Across India

Their has been surge in the cases of Corona virus and in last 24 hours, as many as 7 patients have been died due to new variant. While 276 new patients have been added to the list of active cases. COVID-19 cases are rising rapidly nationwide, with 4,302 active patients reported as of Wednesday morning according to the Health Ministry. Health officials have been instructed to remain vigilant.

This growth in number of patients can bee seen majorly in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. In the last 24 hours, 276 people have been infected with corona, and the number of corona patients across the country has now reached 4302. However, 3281 patients have fully recovered from corona and have been discharged from the hospital.

How many patients in which state?

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 60 new patients have been found in West Bengal in the last 24 hours, while 63 and 64 patients have been found in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi respectively. A day earlier, with 65 new cases of Corona, the number of active cases reached 4,026. During the same period, 47 new cases were reported in Delhi and 35 new cases were reported in Kerala. Currently, there are 457 active cases in Delhi, 461 in Gujarat, 324 in Karnataka, 1373 in Kerala, 510 in Maharashtra, 216 in Tamil Nadu, 201 in Uttar Pradesh, and 432 in West Bengal.