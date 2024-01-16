COVID-19 Update: India Reports 180 New Cases, a Drop of 92 from Previous Day

In the latest COVID-19 update, India recorded 180 new cases on Tuesday, marking a significant decrease of 92 cases compared to the previous day. The Health Ministry reported three new deaths in the last 24 hours, with the current active cases standing at 2,804.

As of Monday, India had logged 272 COVID-19 cases, with 2,990 active cases and no reported deaths. The decline in new cases reflects a positive trend in the country's fight against the pandemic.

Since the onset of the pandemic in 2020, India has witnessed over 4.5 crore infections and more than 5.3 lakh deaths due to the coronavirus. However, with a national recovery rate of 98.81%, over 4.4 crore people have successfully recovered from the disease.

According to the Health Ministry, India has administered a total of 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines. The country experienced a decline in COVID-19 cases until December 5, 2023, after which an increase was observed, attributed to a new variant and cold weather conditions.

Despite the emergence of the JN.1 variant, currently available data suggests it is not causing an exponential rise in new cases, hospitalizations, or mortality, according to official sources cited by news agency PTI. India has undergone three waves of COVID-19, with the Delta wave reaching its peak in April-June 2021, reporting 4,14,188 new cases and 3,915 deaths on May 7, 2021. The recent single-day rise of 841 new cases on December 31, 2023, represents only 0.2% of the peak cases reported in May 2021.