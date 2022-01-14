COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin now universal vaccine for adults, children: Bharat Biotech

Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech on Thursday announced that its indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine Coavaxin is now a universal vaccine for adults and children.

"COVAXIN is now a universal vaccine for adults and children. Our goals of developing a global vaccine against COVID-19 have been achieved and all product development for licensure has been completed," said Bharat Biotech.

Earlier, Hyderabad-based Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer had claimed that its COVID vaccine Covaxin can neutralise both Delta and Omicron variants of coronavirus.

In a statement, Bharat Biotech said, "Results from a study conducted at Emory University demonstrating that sera from subjects who received a booster dose of Covaxin (BBV152) six months after getting a primary two-dose series of Covaxin, neutralized the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron and Delta variants."

It also mentioned that earlier studies demonstrated the neutralizing potential of Covaxin against SARS-CoV-2 Variants of Concern Alpha, Beta, Delta, Omicron, Zeta and Kappa.

( With inputs from ANI )

