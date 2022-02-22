COVID: 35.50 lakh vaccine doses administered in last 24 hours
By ANI | Published: February 22, 2022 10:05 AM2022-02-22T10:05:00+5:302022-02-22T10:15:08+5:30
With the administration of 35.50 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 175.83 crores in the country.
As many as 1,91,61,419 precautionary doses have been administered since January 2022.
India reported 13,405 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.
The active caseload stands at 1,81,075.
( With inputs from ANI )
