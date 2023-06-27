CPI MP writes to EAM S Jaishankar on "illegal" suspension of students from South Asian University

New Delhi [India], June 27 : Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam has written a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the "undemocratic and illegal suspension" of four faculty members of the South Asian University.

CPI MP said that the conduct of the SAU administration is unbecoming of a host, at a time when India is hosting the G20 Summit. "The suspensions must be revoked," read the letter written by MP Viswam addressed to the foreign minister.

Binoy Viswam said, "I write this letter to express my anguish at the suspension of four faculty members of the South Asian University in a completely undemocratic manner violating all rules and norms of the procedure."

"The South Asian University was formed with the high ideals of integrating our neighbouring SAARC countries. However, recent developments at this institute of higher learning and the authoritarian stance of the SAU administration have tarnished its motto of 'Knowledge Without Borders' by instituting punitive borders among the faculty and students," the letter stated.

"The four faculty members were suspended on the charges of inciting students against the SAU administration during the students' protest over slashing the monthly stipend significantly. The faculty members were only trying to mediate between the grieving students and the obtuse SAU administration in the interest of pedagogy at the university".Their expression of concern through a letter signed by 15 faculty members after the expulsion, rustication and suspension of five students was completely under democratic limits which was deliberately misinterpreted by the administration as 'incitement," the letter further added.

CPI Upper House lawmaker further said in his letter that displaying such intolerance for constructive criticism is unbecoming of a university, intended to inculcate dialogue among neighbours and minimize divisions.

"The high-handedness of the SAU administration is gaining notoriety in international circles. Their unjust treatment of students last year was raised by me in Parliament and you assured that efforts will be made to find amicable solutions to the issues of SAU, including that of academic freedom," the letter read further.

Binoy Viswam further urged the union Minister to prevail upon the SAU administration to revoke this authoritarian decree and make efforts through SAARC to address the multiple concerns plaguing SAU.

"This legally untenable and highly undemocratic suspension of faculty is alarming in that background. I urge you to prevail upon the SAU administration to revoke this authoritarian decree and make efforts through SAARC to address the multiple concerns plaguing SAU. The conduct of the SAU administration is undignified as a host, at a time when India is hosting the G20 summit. I hope that these issues will find your urgent attention," the letter stated.

