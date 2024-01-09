Crayons wins event management mandate for Nua-O district festival in Odisha

New Delhi, Jan 9 Crayons -- one of India’s leading full-service advertising agencies -- has been awarded the work order for the prestigious Nua-O District Festival from Odisha government’s Department of Sports & Youth Services.

The festival will span across 30 districts of Odisha, with Crayons entrusted to manage Cluster II (Bargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur & Sundargarh) & Cluster V (Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri).

As part of the Nua-O initiative, the festival aims to engage and celebrate the youth across the state. The grand finale is scheduled for February 5, 2024. The inaugural event witnessed the participation of over 15,000 students, featuring a spectrum of activities, including live music performances by the state and 39 renowned artists.

V.K. Pandian, Chairman 5T, is set to address the audience virtually and, in some districts, in person. His speech will underscore the Chief Minister’s vision for youth empowerment and the transformative journey spearheaded by Odisha. The event will also be attended by the Minister of Sports & Youth Services, Tusharkanti Behera, officials from the Sports department, and district administration representatives.

