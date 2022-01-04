Cricket Association of Bengal President Avishek Dalmiya hospitalised, after testing positive for Covid-19

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Avishek Dalmiya tested positive for Covid-19 and has been admitted to Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital on Tuesday.

He was tested positive for Covid on Monday and doctors advised monoclonal anti-body cocktail therapy. Earlier on Tuesday, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) announced the hold on local tournaments of First Division, Second Divison, and District, due to an outbreak in the corona, and some players were also tested positive.

The CAB had also conducted the "The results have come & it has been found certain players had tested positive. CAB is taking all necessary precautions & actions in this regard," stated an official of the CAB.

The CAB held an Emergency Apex Council to take necessary decisions on the current situation of corona "The CAB is also taking immediate steps to vaccinate the registered players who fall in the 15-18 age bracket since health and safety of the Cricketers and all concerned in the paramount to the association," said an official CAB notice.