Criminal complaint filed against 3 protesting wrestlers in Delhi court over various allegations

New Delhi [India], May 24 : A criminal complaint has been filed in Delhi's Patiala House court against three wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar over various allegations.

The wrestlers have been protesting against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. An FIR has also been lodged against Singh in the matter.

The Patiala House court is likely to hear the complaint filed against the two women and one male wrestler on Thursday. The complaint has been filed by Bam Bam Maharaj Nauhatiya.

The complainant has alleged that the protesting wrestlers have used unparliamentary language against MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It also alleged the character assassination of Singh by the accused persons.

The complainant has said that on May 4, 2023, he gave a written complaint against the above said accused persons to the SHO of PS Sansad Marg, ACP and DCP. A complaint has also been given to the commissioner of police, Delhi.

Another complaint on May 12 was given to the Police Stations Sansad Marg, New Delhi and Connaught Place.

The complaint filed through Advocate AP Singh stated that the allegations made by the accused persons against Singh are false and are for personal gain.

Therefore, it is necessary to lodge a case against the accused persons for making false allegations against then President of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the petition said.

It is also stated that the complainant never supported any type of sexual harassment. "The allegations made against Singh are wrong and practically unfeasible because the accused are well-known wrestlers who also represent the nation in international tournaments and none of them are physically weak or poor to oppose the alleged offence. So it is hard to believe that they were harassed by a 66-year-old man", the complaint read.

Further, in the complaint it was stated that according to the wrestlers, the alleged offences were committed by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in Turkey and Mongolia, therefore the jurisdiction to entertain and pass the order related, to the above alleged offence is with the Government and Court of Turkey and Mongolia, so why was any complaint not registered by the wrestlers there.

It indicates that the said allegations are false and lodged by direct or indirect influence or personal gain, the petition said.

