Criminal who attacked cops arrested in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Dec 31 A criminal, who formed his own dacoit gang and attacked policemen as they tried to apprehend him, was arrested in Bengaluru after several attempts, police said on Friday.

Diwakar, who had escaped once after attacking and injuring two policemen, was shot at by a police officer. He was hit in the leg and has been admitted to a private hospital.

According to police, he was wanted in connection with the case of dacoity a month ago in the limits of Yeshwanthpur police station.

A gang of seven persons had barged into the residence of an elderly couple and robbed them at gunpoint. The police had made some arrests and were searching for a few more accused, including Diwakar.

Yeshwanthpur PSI Vinod Rathod had got a tip-off on Tuesday that some accused were near the Hebbla Flyover in Bengaluru, and reached the spot.

On seeing the police, they fled and as police chased them, one of them attacked a constable, while Diwakar attacked Rathod with a knife and injured him on his hand. The accused subsequently managed to flee.

Later, the police got a tip-off about Diwakar's hideout near Jalahalli and went there to arrest him. He again attacked police even as they opened fire in the air.

Diwakar was then shot by police inspector Balaraj.

The accused has criminal cases registered in Yeshwanthpur, Girinagar, and Sanjaynagar against him.

While Diwakar has been arrested, other accused are still at large.

