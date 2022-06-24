Criminal with reward of Rs 25K held in Gurugram

Gurugram, June 24 A team of Gurugram police has arrested a wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 25,000, along with his aide, officials said on Friday.

According to the police, both the arrested individuals had also shot and injured a policeman in April while fleeing after snatching a chain.

They have been identified as Ismail a.k.a Kala and Junaid, a resident of the Nuh district.

Ismail was held on Thursday and after his revelations, Junaid was held after a gun-fight with the police team from Kharkhari village on Friday.

During the gun-fight, a bullet hit his leg. "He was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment by the police team," Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime) said.

One motorcycle, 1 country-made pistol, among other articles have been recovered from Junaid's possession.

"With their arrest, more than two dozen cases of theft, snatching, looting, robbing, attempt to murder and attacking the police have been solved. The culprits have criminal records and have served jail terms in the past," Sangwan said.

