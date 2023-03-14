Criticizing the ruling party is not a statement against the country says Raghav Chadha

The fourth edition of Lokmat Parliamentary Awards-2022 is being organized in Delhi today. On this occasion, Rajya Sabha member and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha is also present there. Speaking at the function, Raghav Chadha has spoken on every issue, be it Congress leader Rahul Gandhi or AAP leader Manish Sisodia, he has spoken about all.

Speaking on Rahul Gandhi at the function, Raghav Chadha said that it is wrong for Rahul Gandhi to make statements when PM Modi had criticized Canada, Colombia, old governments, opposition a lot. It was clearly told that I did not answer the political questions asked in the World Economic Forum. Criticizing the ruling party should equally be an analysis of its statements. He has further said that India should not go out and make negative comments about the country.

Speaking on Manish Sisodia, Raghav Chadha has said that there are two types of laws; Gave anticipatory bail and accused Manish Sisodia of corruption after drinking water. Bank, ancestral village searched, nothing was found. In such a situation, this is a fight against corruption. 95 cases are against the opposition. This is not a fight against corruption but a fight to eliminate the opposition.

Speaking on corruption, Raghav Chadha has said that BJP MLAs in Karnataka are doing corruption, but the leader of the opposition is being put in jail. What mistake did Manish Sisodia make? In 2014, CBI registered many cases and 95% of the cases were against the opposition. Two ministers of your government are in jail, if they join BJP, they will be washed away. cleaned up as soon as they arrived. BJP is afraid of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, BJP people want to eliminate the opposition. Democracy in danger today.

The Lokmat Parliamentary Awards are given to outstanding Parliamentarians — four each from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha — for their contribution in eight different categories.The awards were conceived in 2017 to recognise and encourage positive work done by parliamentarians every year and were conferred during 2017-2019 to winners by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.The awardees are selected by a distinguished jury headed by NCP president Sharad Pawar.Past winners include former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sharad Pawar, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Sharad Yadav, Sitaram Yechury, Jaya Bachchan, Supriya Sule, Nishikant Dubey, Hema Malini, Bharti Pawar, Sushmita Dev, Meenakshi Lekhi and Rajni Patil.