'Crocodiles' looting people won't be spared, warns PM Modi in poll-bound Rajasthan

Jaipur, Nov 9 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a scathing attack against the Congress government in Rajasthan over corruption and poor law & order situation in the poll-bound desert state.

Warning those engaging in corruption, Modi said during an election rally in Udaipur, "The crocodiles engaged in corruption won't be spared when the BJP returns to power (in Rajasthan)."

The Prime Minister also termed the Congress as a terrorist sympathiser.

Modi also gave a call for a 'Vocal for Local' campaign during the festive season in Udaipur and urged people to buy local products.

The Prime Minister started his speech by accusing the Congress government of banning Hindu festivals like Ram Navami and Kanwar Yatra processions, saying that the same government had allowed the rally of terrorist outfit PFI, which speaks of its politics of appeasement.

Now reports of migration of poor people have also started coming in from many parts of Rajasthan, which will increase further if the Congress remains in power, Modi said.

The 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will go to the polls on November 25, while the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.

Without taking any name, the Prime Minister also slammed state minister Shanti Dhariwal for his statement in the Assembly, saying that Rajasthan ministers laugh on crime against women and openly say, ‘Ye Mardo Ka Pradesh Hai’.

It needs to be mentioned that Dhariwal, while speaking in the Assembly on rising cases of rape, had said that Rajasthan is a state of males.

“When the Congress government proved ineffective in cracking down on crimes against women, their ministers called Rajasthan a man's state. They should drown in shame. Congress has insulted not only the women of Rajasthan, but also the men, because men here are willing to sacrifice their lives for their sisters and daughters,” said Modi.

Commenting on law and order in Rajasthan, Modi said, “The situation is such that sisters and daughters are scared of going out to the fields. No girl student feels safe after leaving home. Atrocities against sisters and daughters will stop only when the Congress is ousted. This is Modi's guarantee that every sister and daughter will get safe environment and respect under BJP rule.”

Modi also accused the Congress government of wasting five years just to save the chairs.

"For five years, the Congress government is engaged in a contest for chair. Who will sit on the chair now? Who will pull up the chair? What needs to be done to save the chair? In this fight for chair, the Congress just did not care about the issues facing the public,” he said.

The Prime Minister also accused the Congress of making false promises.

"It (Congress) did nothing for the poor, Dalits and deprived people of Rajasthan. Now that elections are near, it has come up with false promises. We have seen what happens to such false promises wherever there is a Congress government. There is deception in every scheme of the party. The Congress government is burning a hole in the pocket of the middle-class in Rajasthan, where prices of petrol and diesel are the highest in the country," Modi said.

The Prime Minister also said that the Congress had promised free electricity, but instead they are charging 10 times the amount in the name of outstanding bills.

"They are only working to fill the coffers of the Congress leaders. The party leaders are themselves saying that the loot taking place here does not happen anywhere else. Officers close to the CM are buying two-dozen flats in a year," he said.

“If the BJP comes to power in Rajasthan, strict action will be taken against every corrupt person. Those who have looted Rajasthan will have to face the heat. My fight is against corruption. People say that only small fish are caught in Rajasthan, not big fish. We will not spare even the crocodiles, who loot the public using small and big fish. After the formation of BJP government, every 'red diary' which exposes the corruption of Congress will be opened," Modi added.

He also spoke about 'paper leak' mafia and said that the Congress promoted such mafias to fill its coffers.

"They are not worried about the youth, they are only worried about a prince. The BJP is committed to conduct examinations and provide opportunities in a transparent manner in Rajasthan," the Prime Minister said.

He also spoke about his 'Local for Vocal' campaign, and asked why the Rajasthan CM doesn’t promote it.

“I am urging everyone to buy local goods, local saris.. Is this bad," Modi asked, adding that Rajasthan has got an opportunity to free the people from Congress' misrule.

