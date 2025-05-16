CRPF K9 Dog 'Rollo' Awarded DG Commendation Disc for Bravery in Anti-Naxal Operation

The Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) brave K9 dog 'Rollo' has been awarded the DG Commendation Disc. Rollo recently assisted troops in detecting an IED during a special operation in the Naxal-affected KGH area in Chhattisgar's Sukma district. Born on 5 April 2023 at CRPF Dog Breeding and Training School, Rollo received intensive training from a young age. He was trained in infantry patrolling, explosive detection, and attack techniques. In April 2024, he was deployed for anti-Naxal duties with the CRPF’s 228 Battalion. The 2-year-old Rolo was declared dead at 1225 hours on 27 April 2025, with the cause of death being anaphylactic shock following 200 bee stings.

During a recent intensive search operation in the KGH area, Rollo was actively supporting the troops. Suddenly, a massive swarm of bees attacked. Rollo’s handler tried to protect him by covering him with polythene, but the bees managed to get inside and stung Rollo nearly 200 times. In extreme pain and discomfort, Rollo broke free from the protective cover and suffered further attacks. Despite being given immediate first aid and rushed for medical evacuation, he tragically died en route.

Also Read | Bengaluru's Two K9 Dogs From CRPF Arrive In Paris Provide Security For Olympics 2024.

#WATCH | CRPF personnel conduct last rites of K9 Rolo of 228 Bn in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. The 2-year-old Rolo was declared dead at 1225 hours on 27 April 2025, with the cause of death being anaphylactic shock following 200 bee stings.



Rolo and her handler were… pic.twitter.com/kEeL3lHglI — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2025

The 228 Battalion of the CRPF bid farewell to their martyred comrade with full military honours. Soldiers reversed their weapons and paid tribute in mourning. The commendation will be formally presented to Rollo’s handler. The Director General of CRPF stated, “Rollo’s bravery and contribution will never be forgotten. This award symbolises the dedication and sacrifice made by the members of our K9 unit.”