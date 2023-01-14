CRPF personnel injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Pegdapalli
By ANI | Published: January 14, 2023 11:36 AM 2023-01-14T11:36:24+5:30 2023-01-14T17:10:08+5:30
An assistant sub-inspector of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 153 Battalion, Muhd Aslam was injured in an improvised ...
An assistant sub-inspector of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 153 Battalion, Muhd Aslam was injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast on Saturday.
Naxals planted the IED at the Pegdapalli-Sunil post.
The incident occurred around 8:45 am on Saturday, near Pegdapalli village under the Tarrem police station when a road opening party of the CRPF's 153rd battalion was out on patrol, a senior police official said.
The injured ASI was immediately rushed for treatment at a field hospital in Basaguda where his condition is stable now.
Officials further added that arrangements are being made for a helicopter to lift him to a higher centre referral for better treatment.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app