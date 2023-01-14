CRPF personnel injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Pegdapalli

An assistant sub-inspector of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 153 Battalion, Muhd Aslam was injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast on Saturday.

Naxals planted the IED at the Pegdapalli-Sunil post.

The incident occurred around 8:45 am on Saturday, near Pegdapalli village under the Tarrem police station when a road opening party of the CRPF's 153rd battalion was out on patrol, a senior police official said.

The injured ASI was immediately rushed for treatment at a field hospital in Basaguda where his condition is stable now.

Officials further added that arrangements are being made for a helicopter to lift him to a higher centre referral for better treatment.

( With inputs from ANI )

