CSpace: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Launches India’s First State-Owned OTT Platform

Kerala unveiled 'CSpace,' India's inaugural government-owned OTT platform, on Thursday, marking a significant milestone in the progression of Malayalam Cinema. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hailed the launch as a pivotal stride forward during the inauguration ceremony held at Kairali Theatre. Managed by the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC), CSpace represents a pioneering initiative aimed at promoting films with artistic and cultural significance while maintaining the integrity of the mainstream film industry.

Highlighting that private-sector OTT platforms primarily prioritize profit, often focusing on commercial movies, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan emphasized CSpace's role in championing quality films. Positioned as a platform dedicated to bringing exceptional cinematic experiences home, CSpace aims to distinguish itself by prioritizing artistic and cultural value over commercial considerations.

Private OTT platforms give prominence to films in the most widely spoken language since their prime motive is to maximise profit. The priority of CSpace, on the other hand, is to onboard and stream contents with artistic and cultural values. This will also help the promotion of the Malayalam language and culture, Vijayan said. The launch of CSpace also signifies leveraging of the cutting-edge technologies which will define Malayalam Cinema in the future, he said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan emphasized that CSpace's decision to exclusively stream films already released in theaters ensures that the platform doesn't undermine the interests of the film industry. Its primary objective is to promote quality cinema while safeguarding the concerns of producers and exhibitors.

Culture Minister Saji Cherian, presiding over the event, remarked that the launch of CSpace aligns perfectly with the government's commitment to supporting art and artists representing diverse traditions. He further stated that the platform will exclusively feature films that have earned state, national, and international recognition, emphasizing its focus on showcasing award-winning content. The event was also attended by General Education Minister V Sivankutty, Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil, MLA Antony Raju, and Mayor Arya Rajendran.