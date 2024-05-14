CUET (UG) at Delhi centres rescheduled to May 29

New Delhi, May 14 UGC Chairman Professor M Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday said that the CUET (UG)-2024 for the candidates appearing in centres across Delhi on May 15 has been rescheduled to May 29 due to some unavoidable reasons.

“Four papers scheduled for May 15 in the centres of Delhi city only have been rescheduled to May 29. The revised admit cards will be issued later,” UGC Chairman said.

He said that the test papers (Chemistry-306, Biology-304, English-101, and General Test-501) which were earlier scheduled on May 15 stand postponed for the candidates appearing in Centres across Delhi only the National Testing Agency (NTA).

He said that the examination scheduled on May 15 will be held as per the earlier communicated schedule in all other cities across the country (including Gurugram. Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Noida) and abroad.

Further examinations scheduled on other dates (16th May, 17th May and 18th May 2024) at all centres including those in Delhi will be held as scheduled.

For more details regarding the CUET (UG)-2024, the candidates may contact 011-40759000/ 011-69227700 or e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

The candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ for the latest updates regarding the exam.

