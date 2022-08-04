CUET UG phase two exams today; candidates to get five marks for dropped questions

New Delhi, Aug 4 The phase two of the Common University Entrance Test for admission to undergraduate programmes in Central Universities (CUET UG) is all set to start on Thursday.

In the entrance test, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), question will only be based on Class 12 syllabus and in case any question is found wrong or if any question is withdrawn, five marks will be given to the candidates in lieu of that question.

On the basis of CUET results, all the Central universities will release their own cut-off and there will be no weightage of Class 12 marks in this cut-off.

As many as 90 universities, including 44 Central varsities, across the country will accommodate students through the CUET.

Delhi University professor Hansraj Suman told that the marks obtained in Class 12 is of no importance for admission in Central universities this time.

Universities and the affiliated colleges will prepare their cut off list on the basis of marks secured by the students in the entrance test, he said, adding that the marks secured by the students in the CUET will be intimated to universities by the NTA.

The UGC has also issued clear instructions regarding the syllabus of the entrance test.

UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar has clarified that the entrance test for undergraduate courses is being conducted on the basis of Class 12 syllabus only. "No questions from the syllabus of any other class will be asked in the test," he asserted.

In CUET 2022, the NTA has made important changes keeping in mind the interests of the students. It has also amended the marking scheme.

This year, if any question is found wrong or any question is withdrawn, five marks will be given to the candidates in lieu of the question. However, not all students will be able to get these five marks.

According to the NTA, these five marks will be given to only those students who attempt the dropped question.

Overall around 14.9 lakh candidates have registered for the CUET UG within the country and outside the country. Around 8.1 lakh candidates have appeared in the first phase which held on July 15. Meanwhile, about 6.8 lakh candidates will appear in the second phase of the entrance test.

