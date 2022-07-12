CUET will be conducted in 2 phases between July 15 and August 4

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 for UG Admissions will be conducted in two phases between July 15 and August 4, said University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday, adding that the admit cards for the candidates appearing in phase one have been issued today. The admit cards for candidates appearing in phase two will be issued on July 31.

"The reason we are issuing admit cards just four days before the phase one and phase two examinations is to ensure good security in the entire process of conducting this computer-based exam. This is a common practice in all the examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) whether it is JEE, NEET, or CUET," Kumar said.

The CUET is going to be held in 500 cities in India, and 10 cities outside the country. Nearly 14,90,000 candidates are going to be appearing in the test. In phase one, nearly 8,10,000 students are participating. In phase two, about 6,80,000 students would be appearing.

"For phase 1, the exams are going to start on July 15, and we have already announced for all the candidates whether they are in phase one or phase two. We have also announced the city information and the date on which they will be writing the papers," the chairman said.

"There need not be any cause for anxiety, I urge the students not to pc. Nearly 97-98 per cent will get their first choice city. Only about 2 per cent may not get their first choice, but they will surely get their second choice of the city," he said.

He added that in case a student wants to change his choice of city, NTA helplines would be available on its website.

"NTA has ensured that in case of any difficulty if a student wants to change his city choice, they can always call the NTA helpline or write an email, both of which are available on the NTA website. NTA will definitely look into all such requests and change the city of examination," he stated.

Urging the candidates not to pc, he reassured them that the syllabus will be limited to what the students have studied in class 12th.

"My request to all the candidates is to focus on the examination. Don't be anxious. You have just completed your 12th standard board examination. The syllabus is also going to be restricted to your 12th standard board examinations which is fresh in your minds, so focus on studying for CUET. I wish all of you success in CUET," he said.

