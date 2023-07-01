Cultivation badly affected due to Manipur violence: Governor

Imphal, July 1 Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Saturday said that the paddy cultivation has been badly affected in the state as the cultivators are not in a position to work in the respective fields.

Governor said that she is fully confident that inhuman acts will have an adverse-effect on the youth, especially on children who are the future pillars of the state.

“I, from the bottom of my heart, appeal to you all, especially mothers and sisters to restrain from blocking security forces on the roads as they are discharging their responsibilities for the safety of the people,” the Governor said.

Uikey said that she is deeply shocked and disheartened about the ongoing ethnic clash between the two communities which broke out on May 3 in which several lives have been lost while scores have sustained injuries.

She said that many houses, of both the communities, have been burnt down while properties were lost and damaged.

The Governor said that thousands of people of both communities have been displaced and are taking shelter in different relief camps of both Valley and Hills Districts since May 3.

She appealed to all, irrespective of caste, creed and religion to extend their fullest cooperation to solve the problem through an amicable and peaceful dialogue so that the age-old tradition of co-existence can be maintained.

“Everybody should not believe in spreading baseless rumours and should always try to desist it,” the Governor said.

The Union Home Minister last month constituted a state level peace committee headed by the Governor and representatives of all political parties, civil society organisations, intellectuals, prominent citizens of different ethnic groups were incorporated in the body.

--IANS

