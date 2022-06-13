'Custodial death' in Chennai, Tami Nadu Oppn urges probe by HC judge

A history-sheeter died allegedly in police custody in Tamil Nadu's Chennai on Sunday, in the second such incident in Chennai in less than two months.

According to sources, Kodungaiyur Police took into custody history cheater Raja Sekar from Manali on Saturday in connection with an investigation. There were many pending cases against Raja Sekar.

Kodungaiyur Police claimed that Rajasekar was taken to a private hospital after he complained of feeling unwell and of dizziness. The hospital asked the police to take him to Stanley Government Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The sources said that the history-sheeter was being allegedly interrogated on Sunday evening when he said he felt dizzy.

His body has been sent for a post-mortem to Government Stanley Hospital.

The case has been transferred to the Crime Branch, Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) for further investigation.

Meanwhile reacting to the alleged custodial death, Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami requested High Court Judges to come forward to take lawful actions on custodial deaths which happened during Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Government.

"In Tamil Nadu, another lockup death has occurred. In the DMK Government lockup death has become continued and there are no actions to stop lockup death. We request High Court Judges to come forward to take lawful actions on lockup death which happened during DMK Government," he said in a tweet.

Earlier this April, a 25-year-old man, V Vignesh, who was arrested for alleged possession of drugs and was reported "dead" the next day.

Days afterwards, Vignesh's brother alleged that the police attempted to bribe the family with Rs 1 lakh to keep silent over the death. He further alleged that the police did not even allow them to see the body after the autopsy.

( With inputs from ANI )

