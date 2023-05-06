Customs dept destroys over 1,000 kg seized drugs

New Delhi, May 6 The Customs department said on Saturday that it has destroyed drugs weighing more than 1,000 kg seized from various international drug peddlers.

"The Customs department is determined to eradicate the social evil of drugs. As a part of this mission, the officers of Delhi Customs Preventive Commissionerate have destroyed 1,000 kg ephedrine, 28 kg heroin and 84 gm cocaine," said a Customs officer.

