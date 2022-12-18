Customs seizes gold worth Rs 45 lakhs at Kochi airport
By ANI | Published: December 18, 2022 05:35 PM 2022-12-18T17:35:53+5:30 2022-12-18T23:10:02+5:30
Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs Department at Kochi airport on Sunday seized 1069.63 grams of gold worth ...
Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs Department at Kochi airport on Sunday seized 1069.63 grams of gold worth Rs 45 lakhs from a passenger coming from Doha.
On the basis of profiling done by AIU batch, officers of Kochi AIU batch intercepted the passenger, identified as Rasheed, a Palakkad native by flight IX 416.
During the examination of the said passenger, four capsules of gold in a compound form totally weighing 1069.63 grams packed in condom and concealed in his rectum were recovered and seized.
Further investigations are going.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app