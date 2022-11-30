Cyber thug dupes judges' wife of Rs 13L in UP

Lucknow, Nov 30 The wife of a judge has been duped of Rs 13 lakh by cyber thugs while she was trying to increase the limit of her credit card.

In her FIR, the complainant informed the police that she wanted to increase the limit of her credit card for which she searched for her private bank's helpline number on the Internet.

When she dialled the number, a fraudster posing as the bank representative asked her to transfer Rs 15,000 to a bank account to increase her credit limit, assuring that the amount would be refunded on November 25.

The complainant claimed that when she did not get the refund, she again called the number. The fraudster sent her a link and asked her to fill a form which sought her bank account details.

"I did not get my money back and on November 28, a sum of Rs 13 lakh was taken from my bank account as loan," she said.

Inspector, cyber cell, Ranjeet Singh said that prima facie it appeared that the fraudster took the remote-control access of her phone, thereby getting the details of her account and got a loan sanctioned.

"We have lodged an FIR. Efforts are on to find the location of the fraudsters," he said.

Singh said that fraudsters were putting out their numbers on Google claiming it to be a customer care helpline number.

They ask callers to download an app which gives them access to their mobile phones, which in turn helps them get access to their bank details and OTPs.

"Do not share banking details such as card number, CVV, ATM PIN, banking passwords and one-time passwords (OTP) with anyone over the phone or e-mail under any circumstance. As a general practice, no bank or reputed company asks its customers for confidential details over phone or email," the officer said.

