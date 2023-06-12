Cyclone Biparjoy to cross Saurashtra and Kutch coasts on June 15 noon

New Delhi, June 12 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch coasts as Cyclone Biparjoy has intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm and is expected to impact the state and Pakistan in the coming days.

"The extremely severe cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' (pronounced as 'Biporjoy') over east central and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 07 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 1430 hours IST of June 12 over the same region near latitude 19.7 degrees North and longitude 67.5 degrees East, about 310 km southwest of Porbandar, 340 km south-southwest of Devbhumi Dwarka, 410 km south-southwest of Jakhau Port, 420 km south-southwest of Naliya and 580 km south of Karachi (Pakistan)," IMD said in a statement issued on Monday.

"It is very likely to move nearly northwards till June 14 morning, then move north northeast wards and cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by noon of June 15 as a very severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph," it said.

The IMD further predicted that that there will be light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagarh and Morbi districts of Saurashtra and Kutch on Wednesday.

"The intensity of rainfall would increase with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi and Junagarh districts of Gujarat on Thursday," said an IMD official.

"Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over remaining districts of Saurashtra and north Gujarat region on Thursday, while light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over north Gujarat and adjoining south Rajasthan on Friday," it said.

Meanwhile, according to the IMD, the Southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Karnataka, Konkan, remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, some more parts of Andhra Pradesh and northwest Bay of Bengal, most parts of sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and some parts of Bihar on Monday.

The IMD predicted that severe heat wave conditions very likely to continue in isolated pockets over Chhattisgarh, Odisha and coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during the next two days.

"Heat wave conditions are also very likely to continue in isolated pockets over south Uttar Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand during next five days, over Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha during next two days and over Telangana during next 24 hours. Hot and humid conditions very likely over Tamil Nadu and Rayalaseema during the next two days," the IMD said.

