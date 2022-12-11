Cyclone impact: Hyderabad receives rains

Hyderabad, Dec 11 Hyderabad and its outskirts received intermittent rains on Sunday, further bringing down the day temperature.

Under the impact of cyclonic storm Mandous which crossed Tamil Nadu coast on Friday, the city had been receiving light to moderate rains since morning.

Dark clouds and the drizzle added to the chilly weather prevailing in the Telangana capital and surrounding districts for the last few days. Most people preferred to remain indoors.

Areas like Basheerbagh, Liberty, Himayat Nagar, Narayanguda, Lakdi ka pul, Nampally, Koti, Sultan Bazar, Saidabad, Champapet, Saroornagar, and Rajendranagar received the rainfall.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Centre (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers over the next three days.

According to IMD Hyderabad Centre, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in few districts of Telangana.

After crossing Tamil Nadu coast, Mandous weakened into depression and further into less marked areas over north interior Tamil Nadu and adjoining south interior Karnataka and north Kerala.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor