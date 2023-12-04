Cyclone Michaung: Red Alert Issued for Telangana

The cyclonic storm 'Michaung' has caused intense rainfall in Chennai and various regions of Tamil Nadu, resulting in the closure of schools and the suspension of airport operations. Chennai and nearby districts witnessed substantial rainfall on Monday, causing flooding in low-lying areas and submerging cars. In response to the situation, Tamil Nadu has announced a public holiday on Monday. Looking ahead, Telangana is expected to face heavy rainfall due to the impact of this cyclone.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Telangana today, anticipating heavy to very heavy rainfall on December 5 due to Cyclone Michaung. The IMD conveyed this information through a tweet on the social media platform X. The weather department has forecasted that the state might witness rainfall exceeding 204.4 mm tomorrow. Earlier predictions from the IMD suggested that Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana could experience rainfall or thundershowers today and tomorrow. With the red alert in place, the IMD has urged residents to remain vigilant and ensure their safety. Currently, Cyclone Michaung is disrupting normal life in Tamil Nadu, southern Andhra Pradesh, and southern Odisha.