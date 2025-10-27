Cyclone Montha: Orange alert in 4 TN districts; Chennai braces for heavy rain

Chennai, Oct 27 With the formation of Cyclone Montha over the Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an orange alert for four northern coastal districts of Tamil Nadu -- Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Ranipet -- warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds.

According to the latest IMD bulletin, the system, which developed from a deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal, is expected to intensify further and move northwestward over the next 24 hours.

Under its influence, weather conditions are likely to deteriorate across the northern coastal belt of Tamil Nadu, particularly in and around the Chennai region.

“An orange alert has been issued for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Ranipet districts, indicating the likelihood of very heavy rainfall at isolated places,” the IMD said in its statement.

The department also noted that moderate to heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning could occur in several parts of the city and suburbs today, with localised intense downpours in some areas.

For Tuesday, the IMD forecast includes an orange alert for Tiruvallur district and a yellow alert for Ranipet, Chennai, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu districts, signalling the possibility of continued widespread rainfall activity.

Residents in low-lying areas have been advised to remain cautious, and the fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea due to rough conditions along the Tamil Nadu and south Andhra coasts.

The weather office said the sky over Chennai and adjoining regions is expected to remain generally cloudy, with intermittent spells of rain and thundershowers. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may remain close to 25 degrees.

City authorities have stepped up precautionary measures in anticipation of the heavy rain. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has readied motor pumps in flood-prone zones, and the Public Works Department (PWD) has been instructed to monitor water discharge levels in major reservoirs and waterways.

With the northeast monsoon gaining strength, officials urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel and report waterlogging incidents through helpline numbers.

