Cyclone Remal Claims 27 Lives in Aizawl: CM Announces Rs 4 Lakh Ex-Gratia

"Cyclone Remal has claimed 27 lives in Aizawl district following landslides. Electricity and water supply will be stifled due to damage of infrastructure. Mizoram CM has announced ₹15 crore for State Disaster Relief Fund. ₹4 lakh announced as ex-gratia to the kin of deceased," Department of Information and Public Relations wrote on X.

In response to the cyclone's aftermath, which also affected neighboring Bangladesh, the Mizoram administration has issued precautionary measures. All government offices, except those essential for disaster management, health services, and public utilities, were ordered closed on Tuesday.

"In view of the inclement weather and the warning issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Cyclone Remal, the State Government hereby orders closure of all Government offices today i.e., 28th May, 2024 (Tuesday) with the exception of offices rendering essential services such as Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, District Administration, Health and Family Welfare, Mizoram Police, Power and Electricity, Public Health Engineering, etc.," the administration said in a release.

The IMD has issued warnings of squally winds ranging from 40-50 kmph to 35-45 kmph across different regions, with adverse weather conditions expected to persist until the evening of May 28, 2024. Residents are advised to remain vigilant and prepared.

"Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely over South Assam and Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, and 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely over Nagaland, Manipur, and remaining parts of Assam till afternoon noon of 28th and thereafter very likely to decrease and becoming 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph over Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram & Tripura till 28th May evening," the IMD stated.