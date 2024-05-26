Cyclone Remal Prompts Railway Safety Measures: Trains Tied On Tracks Amid Severe Weather Concerns

In a bid to mitigate potential accidents caused by adverse weather, railway authorities at Shalimar railway station in West Bengal have introduced an unconventional safety measure. In anticipation of strong winds forecasted for the region, officials secured stationary trains to the tracks using heavy chains and robust locks.

This decision came in response to meteorological warnings of high-speed winds that could pose a risk of trains sliding along the tracks, potentially leading to derailments or other serious incidents given the forecasted gust intensity.

Securing the trains aims to ensure the safety of both the rolling stock and the station infrastructure, demonstrating Indian Railways' proactive approach to mitigating risks associated with severe weather events. This underscores the importance of safety and preparedness.

#WATCH | Cyclone 'Remal' | Howrah, West Bengal: As a precautionary measure, trains at the Shalimar railway station were tied to the railway track with the help of chains and locks to keep the trains from sliding away due to strong winds. pic.twitter.com/3PQtlCO4KT — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2024

Passengers and station staff have been informed about the measures and assured of their safety during the storm. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and remain prepared to take further action if needed to safeguard both individuals and property at the station.