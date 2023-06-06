Cyclonic storm moves north in Arabian Sea, may skirt Mumbai: IMD

Mumbai, June 6 A cyclonic depression forming in the south-east Arabian Sea is now moving towards the far north and will intensify over the east-central part in the next 12 hours, the IMD said here on Tuesday.

The depression is moving at a speed of 11 km/hour since this morning and is in the same region, around 950 km west-southwest of Goa, around 1,100 km southwest of Mumbai, 1,190 km south southwest of Porbandar (Gujarat) and 1,490 kms south of Karachi (Pakistan), said the IMD.

This depression is likely to move nearly northwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over the east-central Arabian Sea and adjoining southeast areas over the next 12 hours, it added.

Earlier on Monday, the IMD had said that the cyclonic formation was developing around Mumbai and its onset course would be decided in the next 48 hours.

With the latest status, the chances of the cyclonic storm hitting Mumbai are virtually ruled out.

However, the IMD-Mumbai has warned fisherfolk venturing into the deep sea to exercise caution for the next five days when the wind speeds will increase from 40-50 kmph to 115-120-140 kmph from June 6 till June 10.

