Dalai Lama highlights 'ups and downs' between India-China amid Tawang clash

Amid the ongoing tensions between India and China, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Wednesday highlighted the ups and downs between the two Countries.

While speaking at a public talk on "Compassionate and secular ethics - Educating the heart and mind" in Gurugram on Wednesday, the Tibetan spiritual leader said, "India and China are the two most populous countries. In recent decades too many ups and downs. India is a democracy and respects all religions. India's tradition is very good. So young Indians should keep India's thousand-year-old secular tradition."

The Tibetan spiritual leader also shed light on India's concept of Karuna and Ahimsa and urged everyone to preserve it. "This world ultimately depends on whole-heartedness. No distinctions between communities and religions. We smile at each other and pray together. India's concept of 'Karuna' and 'Ahimsa' is a key thing and we must preserve it," he said.

Dalai Lama stressed that nowadays human brains are being used as weapons to destroy neighbours. "So, now we look at the world. Aggression, atrocity, violence, so many people are killed, keen to create nuclear weapons. In the last few centuries, too much violence. Now, the human brain is used for weapons, how to kill, and how to destroy your neighbour. That is totally wrong," he added.

Stressing the fact to build a peaceful world without a weapon, the leader said that peace and violence depend upon us. "We are all the same human beings. All have to live together without any violence. When we pray for world peace, peace will not come from the sky, violence doesn't come from the sky, all depend on us. In our brain basically, we have this nation, that nation, this religion, that religion. That causes fighting. That is outdated. Disagreements should be resolved, keeping in mind that all are our brothers and sisters, and should build a world without a weapon," he said.

Calling ancient Indian masters as his source of inspiration, the leader called Indian tradition 'extremely rich' and 'useful' and asked the young generation to preserve it.

"The Indian tradition is extremely rich, particularly about the mind. Modern India should pay more attention to ancient India tradition. We should not neglect the knowledge of our mind".

"Ancient Indian Masters are my source of inspiration. These are completely based on reasoning and thinking. I am a student of that tradition", he said.

Earlier on Monday, said that India is a perfect place and his permanent residence and that he prefers India.

While responding to a query over the Tawang clash, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama at Kangra airport in Himachal Pradesh said, "Now things... Generally speaking, things are improving, I think in Europe and Africa and also in Asia. Now China also now more flexible. Ok. But there is no point to return to China. I prefer India, best place and Kangra, Pandit Nehru choice. This place is my permanent residence. It's very right. Thank you."

This statement came in the backdrop of the December 9 clash where People's Liberation Army troops contacted the LAC in the Tawang Sector which was contested by Indian troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides.

Giving a statement in the Rajya Sabha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh explained to the House about an incident and said, "On December 9, 2022, PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in the Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo. The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner. The ensuing face-off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts."

He further said "the scuffle led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides", and clarified that "there are no fatalities or serious casualties on our side".

"Due to the timely intervention of Indian military commanders, PLA soldiers went back to their locations," Singh said.

As a follow-up of the incident, the Minister further said, the local commander in the area held a "flag meeting with his counterpart on December 11, 2022, to discuss the issue in accordance with established mechanisms".

"The Chinese side was asked to refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquillity along the border. The issue has also been taken up with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels," Singh said.

( With inputs from ANI )

