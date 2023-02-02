Dalit outfits demand CBI probe into human excreta in TN water tank

Chennai, Feb 2 The Vengaivayal incident in which human excreta was found in an overhead water tank supplying drinking water to a Dalit colony in Vengaivayal, Pudukottai district has become a blot on the Tamil Nadu government.

Even after the incident was reported on December 21, the culprits have not been brought to book. The Dalit outfits including the Dalit political party, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) have taken out several protest marches against this act.

The Tamil Nadu police interrogated several people, but the Dalit outfits said that the police was acting in a partisan manner and that some people belonging to the Dalit communities were asked to own up to the act.

M. Ilamurugu, president of Ambedkar Makkal Iyyagam, a Dalit outfit, had visited the Vengavayil Dalit colony along with S. Subbiah, a retired IAS officer, and interacted with all the 32 Dalit families in the colony.

After the interaction, Illamurugu called for a CBI inquiry into the issue and said that they have lost hope in the state government's agencies.

The VCK has demanded the demolition of the overhead water tank in which human excreta was found. VCK leader and Member of Parliament, Thol Thirumavalavan has in a statement said that the overhead tank was a symbol of insult to the Dalits and it should be demolished.

In several rural areas of Tamil Nadu, there is even a two tumbler system where Dalits are given tea and coffee in separate tumblers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor