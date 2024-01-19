Dalit youth files complaint against DMK leader, in-laws for abducting his wife

Chennai, Jan 19 A Scheduled Caste youth from Tirupattur district of Tamil Nadu has filed a complaint with the police that his wife was abducted by her parents and relatives with the support of a local DMK leader.

The youth M. Thiyagu (21) from Shankarapuram village of the district filed a complaint at the Amballur police station stating that his wife was kidnapped by her parents with the help of DMK's local leader.

Thiagu in his complaint lodged on Thursday (January 18) stated that he was from the Adidravidar community, which is a Scheduled Caste community, and had married R. Narmadha (22), who is from the upper caste Vanniyar community, after six years of love.

He said that there were strong objections from Narmadha‘s family but they married on December 3, 2023. The family of Narmadha filed a missing person complaint the next day and the couple appeared before the Vaniyambadi court on December 7 and Narmadha said that she wanted to live with Thiagu, her husband.

The Dalit youth in his complaint said that ever since they had been facing harassment from Narmadha's family. He further said that on Wednesday (January 17) Narmadha‘s parents and relatives were forced into his house at Shankarapuram accompanied by Elumalai, DMK's leader and local panchayat council president.

In his complaint, the youth accused Narmadha’s father Rajendran, mother Vasantha and brothers, Govinda Raj, Prabhu, and Rajesh and Elumalai.

The Amballur police registered a case under IPC sections 448, 294(b), and 365 against the accused.

Police said the woman’s father, Rajendran, has been questioned and the other suspects are on the run. When IANS contacted Tirupattur Superintendent of Police, Albert John , he informed that police were tracing Narmadha and would soon find her out.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor