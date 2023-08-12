Dalits, OBCs and tribals getting due respect from my govt: PM Modi

The Dalits, OBCs, and tribals are getting due respect from his government according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whereas past governments ignored these groups and only paid attention to them during elections.

He also alleged the previous governments failed to provide water to the poor whereas Dalit bastis, underprivileged localities, and tribal areas are now getting piped water due to Jal Jeevan Mission under his government.

The prime minister addressed a public programme at Dhana in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh after performing 'bhoomi pujan' and laying the foundation stone for the construction of Rs 100 crore-worth temple-cum-memorial of social reformer and mystic poet Sant Ravidas at Badtuma village. The prime minister said the soil from thousands of villages and water from more than 300 rivers became part of Sant Ravidas' upcoming temple-cum-memorial.

He said Sant Ravidas who was born during the Mughal period marked by instability, excesses and atrocities, created an awakening against social evils.

Our government giving due respect to Dalits, OBCs and tribals, he said. Recalling the COVID-19 period, the prime minister said he had decided that no one should sleep empty stomach during the coronavirus outbreak.