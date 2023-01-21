Darjeeling politics: BJP member expresses solidarity towards Edwards-Gurung-Tamang trio

Kolkata, Jan 21 Hinting towards a new political equation in the hills of Darjeeling, BJP Lok Sabha member Raju Bista on Saturday sent a message of solidarity towards the newly-founded understanding involving Hamro Party's Ajay Edwards, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM)'s Bimal Gurung and erstwhile Trinamool Congress leader Binoy Tamang, who recently severed all his associations with the West Bengal ruling party.

Bista launched a scathing attack against the Anit Thapa-led Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) and Trinamool Congress alliance in the hills, for "unethically" taking control of the Darjeeling Municipality by roping in six elected councillors from Hamro Party.

"Just 11 months ago, Hamro Party, a regional force, took control of Darjeeling Municipality after getting democratically elected by the people. The Hamro Party-controlled board started demolishing the illegal constructions in the hills and they had to pay the price for that. The state government misused its power in removing the Hamro Party from the board. The state government will be responsible if Darjeeling faces the same fate as Joshimath," Bista said.

His statements of solidarity give a clear signal of friendship towards the Hamro Party as well the new equation evolving in the hills over the Edwards-Gurung- Tamang trio.

Earlier on January 6, Bista gave a similar expression of solidarity by suddenly paying an unscheduled visit to Gurung's residence in Darjeeling.

After the meeting, Bista acknowledged the role played by Gurung behind his victory from Darjeeling in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

On the other hand, Gurung said that he reminded the local Lok Sabha member of his commitments towards the Gorkha community and requested him to work for the sake of Gorkhaland.

Political analysts feel that a possible understanding between the BJP and the trio seems inevitable for mutually beneficial reasons.

If the BJP wants to retain the Darjeeling Lok Sabha in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, they will need the support of local hill parties and in that case the trio will be the natural choice of the saffron camp.

On the other hand, the support of BJP will give the trio the backing of a national party.

