Darjeeling Zoo to get two male Red Pandas this month

Kolkata, Jan 5 The Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Garden in West Bengal's Darjeeling will have two new inmates this month as two male Red Pandas will be arriving there from two different zoos in The Netherlands.

A senior official of the state Forest Department has said that the required permission for importing the two male Red Pandas from the Central Zoo Authority is already available and the procedures have started for bringing them first to Kolkata and then to the Zoo at Darjeeling.

The two Red Pandas were born in 2021.

"After bringing them to the Darjeeling Zoo, they will first be kept in isolation for the first three months and visitors will not be able to see them. They will be brought out for public viewing only after the initial acclimatisation period is over," the official said.

In August last year, two Red Pandas at the zoo, namely Nira and Teesta, gave birth to two cubs each.

The Darjeeling zoo is the coordinating zoo for Project Red Panda in India.

