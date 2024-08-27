Darshan’s special treatment: K'taka govt seeks report on management of all jails

Bengaluru, Aug 27 The Karnataka government on Tuesday sought a report on management of all prisons in the state in the wake of the preferential treatment given to jailed Kannada superstar Darshan in Bengaluru Central Prison coming to light recently.

Home Minister G Parameshwara stated on Tuesday, “We are not just investigating the incident that occurred in Parappana Agrahara involving Darshan. We will review what is happening in all jails across the state and examine the current prison management system."

Speaking to reporters near his residence in Bengaluru, HM Parameshwara said, a committee led by an IPS officer would be formed to submit a report in this regard.

During a visit to Hindalga Jail in Belagavi, several flaws were found, and action was taken, he asserted.

"We will also review the prisons in Shivamogga, Mangaluru, and other places," HM Parameshwara said.

“It was discovered during a visit on Monday that history-sheeter Wilson Naga was allowed to move from one barrack to another. This incident has also been captured on CCTVs. In this context, we have been able to take action,” he said.

HM Parameshwara added, "We have already suspended nine officers, including the Chief Superintendent and the Superintendent of the prison. Other officials will be appointed to these positions. Those who assisted Darshan in the prison have been suspended. The investigation is still ongoing. A senior IPS officer will be appointed for further investigation. Permanent action will be taken based on the report they provide.”

The government will not decide on transferring Darshan, who is in judicial custody in Parappana Agrahara in connection with a murder case, and other accused to another jail, HM Parameshwara stated and added that the prison authority would transfer the accused based on the court's direction.

Since he is an undertrial prisoner, the transfer has to be done according to specific rules.

“The transfer might happen in the next two days,” he said.

“The internal administration of Parappana Agrahara Central Prison may be changed for security reasons. However, it is not possible to divide it into three parts. There are Block 1, Block 2, and Block 3, along with other barracks. Changes can be made to accommodate the prisoners, but no divisions will be made,” HM Parameshwara clarified while answering a question.

He added that Law Minister HK Patil, who was previously the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, had submitted a report in 2020 on prison reforms.

“It was brought to our attention on Monday. We will review it,” he mentioned.

“During Dr Manmohan Singh's tenure as Prime Minister, a report on police and prison reforms was submitted at the national level. We will bring that report and make improvements to the existing system," HM Parameshwara said.

Responding to the BJP's allegation that photos were being leaked to intimidate witnesses, he said, "There is no need to intimidate witnesses. We will act justly within the framework of the law. There is no need to seek political advantage in this."

