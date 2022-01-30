Daughter-in-law of Congress leader Taqueer Raza Khan joins BJP ahead of UP Assembly elections

Nida Khan, the daughter-law of Congress leader Maulana Taqueer Raza Khan joined Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday.

Khan, along with several leaders from Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Paty (BSP), and Congress joined the party on Sunday. The joinees include leaders like former Uttar Pradesh Minister and SP leader Shivcharan Prajapati and BSP leader Gangaram Ambedkar.

This comes as a huge blow for these respective parties ahead of the state assembly polls, which are scheduled to be held in February and March this year.

Nida Khan said while talking to ANI, "I have joined BJP because it brought Triple Talaq law and worked for empowerment of women of all religions."

She also asserted that BJP will form the government after the polls and the Muslim community will also vote openly for the party.

Notably, Nida Khan had earlier questioned her father-in-law, Taqueer Raza Khan, saying that he is the "one who could not fight for his own family" but is now talking about women's rights.

In an exclusive interview to ANI, Nida Khan had said, "My father-in-law (Tauqeer Raza Khan) is talking about women's rights only because he considers Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as his sister. I believe that a girl can fight for her rights herself. However, let me tell you that he never endorsed or talked about women's rights in our family."

"Recently, in an interview to a news channel, he said that he supports the rights of women in his family. I do not believe this. He is just saying this as his new political gimmick. He never supported us after we complained about the triple talaq matter. He always issues fatwas against women without any evidence or moral grounds. He is the one who never fights for his own family," added Nida Khan.

Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls for its 403-member assembly in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor