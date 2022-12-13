Daughter of woman, who filed FIR against ex-Minister, held

Lucknow, Dec 13 The Lucknow police have arrested the daughter of a woman who filed a gangrape case against former SP minister Gayatri Prajapati in connection with a case of dishonesty and forgery.

SHO, Ghazipur (Indira Nagar), Sunil Kumar Singh, said that the 22-year-old woman was arrested from her house in Aashiana.

A case was registered against the accused on September 10, 2020 by Dinesh Chandra Tripathi, an advocate.

Apart from the girl, her mother was also named as an accused.

"It is alleged that the arrested woman and her mother first took services of Tripathi as a lawyer to frame former minister Prajapati and thereafter, the woman and her mother connived with the former minister and did not pay the fees of lawyer," said the SHO.

The woman had got a fake registry of two plots done.

