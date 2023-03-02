Daughter's statement gets life term for mother, partner

Aligarh, March 2 A 36-year-old woman and her 22-year-old paramour have been sentenced to life imprisonment for killing her husband by the court of additional district judge.

The conviction was announced on the statement of the woman's 13-year-old daughter.

The incident dates back to July 22, 2021, when the victim, Neeraj Singh ,40, from Dharampur village, was beaten to death by his wife, Devendri Devi, with the help of her lover, Ashu Kalu, for opposing their illicit relationship.

Devraj Singh, younger brother of the victim, in his police complaint had then said that he was sleeping in his room when he heard Devendri scream.

He rushed to the spot and found Neeraj lying in a pool of blood on the ground.

"When I inquired, Devendri said that some unknown people crushed his head with a heavy object and ran away," said Devraj.

