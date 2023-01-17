Dawood Ibrahim marries for the second time in Pakistan

Alishah Parkar, son of Haseena Parkar, and Dawood Ibrahim's nephew, has made sensational claims before the National Investigation Agency stating that the fugitive underworld gangster has remarried a Pakistani Pathan woman while still being married to his first wife Maizabin.

Alishah Parkar laid down the family tree of Dawood Ibrahim and said that the gangster's first wife gets in touch with people through WhatsApp calls.In a chargesheet filed by the NIA in the terror funding case, the agency has said that Alishah Parkar detailed the family tree of Dawood in his statement in which he claimed that the gangster has relocated himself to another location in Pakistan's Karachi.