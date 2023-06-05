Days after Coromandel crash, another goods train derails in Odisha, no casualties reported

Days after a three-train crash involving the Coromandel Express killed 275 people and injured hundreds in Balasore, another goods train has derailed in Odisha.Several wagons of a goods train carrying limestone has derailed near Sambardhara in Bargarh district. The train was enroute to Bargarh from Dunguri. No casualty has been reported.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a signal error led to the high-speed Coromandel Express to run on the main track line on Friday evening, causing the train to enter an adjacent loop line where it rammed into a freight loaded with iron ore.The collision flipped Coromandel Express’s coaches onto another track, causing the incoming Yesvantpur-Howrah Express from the opposite side also to derail.



