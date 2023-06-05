Days after Coromandel crash, another goods train derails in Odisha, no casualties reported
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 5, 2023 11:24 AM 2023-06-05T11:24:51+5:30 2023-06-05T11:25:38+5:30
Days after a three-train crash involving the Coromandel Express killed 275 people and injured hundreds in Balasore, another goods train has derailed in Odisha.Several wagons of a goods train carrying limestone has derailed near Sambardhara in Bargarh district. The train was enroute to Bargarh from Dunguri. No casualty has been reported.
Preliminary investigations revealed that a signal error led to the high-speed Coromandel Express to run on the main track line on Friday evening, causing the train to enter an adjacent loop line where it rammed into a freight loaded with iron ore.The collision flipped Coromandel Express’s coaches onto another track, causing the incoming Yesvantpur-Howrah Express from the opposite side also to derail.
