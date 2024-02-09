Days after mayoral poll row, Chandigarh gets new DGP

Chandigarh, Feb 9 Days after Chandigarh hogged the spotlight over the mayoral poll controversy, a new Director General of Police was appointed in the city on Friday.

Madhup Tiwari, a 1995-batch IPS officer, has been named for the post, replacing Praveer Ranjan.

Tiwari is currently serving as the Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, with Delhi Police.

Outgoing DGP Ranjan, of the 1993 batch who had joined Chandigarh Police in August 2021, has been posted as Additional Director General in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

