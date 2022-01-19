DCW seeks FIR against persons making obscene comments against Muslim women on 'Clubhouse' app

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice to Delhi Police's Cyber Crime cell on Tuesday, seeking an FIR against persons making obscene comments against Muslim women on the 'Clubhouse' app.

The commission took suo-moto cognizance of a video posted on Twitter, which showcased a filthy Clubhouse conversation on the topic 'Muslim girls are more beautiful than Hindu'.

In the said conversation, the participants are clearly heard making obscene, vulgar and derogatory remarks targeting Muslim women and girls, said the DCW in the notice.

The DCW has demanded a copy of FIR registered, details of the accused identified and arrested in the matter, and detailed action taken report in the matter.

A copy of the conversation has been sent to the Delhi police along with the notice.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor